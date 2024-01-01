Permanent Marker is a potent and intriguing strain known for its complex aroma of florally woods and fresh coffee, with a sticky texture that hints at its quality. The flavor profile offers subtle hints of fresh herbs on the inhale, followed by a peppery spice and creamy finish on the exhale, making each hit a memorable experience. The high starts with a frontal lobe melt that energizes and sparks conversation, before transitioning into a cozy, relaxing body high, perfect for unwinding after work without leaving you groggy. With its balanced effects and smooth finish, Permanent Marker is a must-try for anyone seeking a well-rounded cannabis experience that lasts just long enough to decompress and an irresistible urge to fire up more.



Unwind with Pacific Stone’s 2-pack Premium Blunts, where craftsmanship and quality come together for an unparalleled smoke. Each blunt is hand-packed with precision, using sustainably greenhouse-grown whole flower wrapped in organic hemp for a clean, consistent burn. The glass mouth tip cools each inhale, allowing you to savor the rich, balanced flavors of our expertly cured flower. Whether you're relaxing after a long day or sharing with friends, Pacific Stone’s Premium Blunts offer a luxurious smoking experience that elevates the simple pleasures.

