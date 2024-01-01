Pacific Stone | Permanent Marker Indica Blunt 2-Pack (3.5g)

by Pacific Stone
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this product

Permanent Marker is a potent and intriguing strain known for its complex aroma of florally woods and fresh coffee, with a sticky texture that hints at its quality. The flavor profile offers subtle hints of fresh herbs on the inhale, followed by a peppery spice and creamy finish on the exhale, making each hit a memorable experience. The high starts with a frontal lobe melt that energizes and sparks conversation, before transitioning into a cozy, relaxing body high, perfect for unwinding after work without leaving you groggy. With its balanced effects and smooth finish, Permanent Marker is a must-try for anyone seeking a well-rounded cannabis experience that lasts just long enough to decompress and an irresistible urge to fire up more.

Unwind with Pacific Stone’s 2-pack Premium Blunts, where craftsmanship and quality come together for an unparalleled smoke. Each blunt is hand-packed with precision, using sustainably greenhouse-grown whole flower wrapped in organic hemp for a clean, consistent burn. The glass mouth tip cools each inhale, allowing you to savor the rich, balanced flavors of our expertly cured flower. Whether you're relaxing after a long day or sharing with friends, Pacific Stone’s Premium Blunts offer a luxurious smoking experience that elevates the simple pleasures.

About this strain

Permanent Marker is a modern cannabis strain and is Leafly Strain of the Year 2023! Los Angeles indie brand Doja Exclusive released the Permanent Marker weed strain in 2022 on both coasts. Bred and grown by Seed Junky Genetics’ JBeezy and selected by Doja Pak, the strain fuses several well-established cultivars: (Biscotti x Sherb Bx) x Jealousy. It can smell like a permanent marker. Others note its floral, soapy, candy, and gassy funk that fully translate into the taste. It has a lingering, pungent flavor of a soapy funk with a hint of candy and floral gas tones. The potent strain smells amazing, and can support creativity or relaxation day and night. Just be careful—it's strong.

