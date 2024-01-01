Permanent Marker is a potent and intriguing strain known for its complex aroma of florally woods and fresh coffee, with a sticky texture that hints at its quality. The flavor profile offers subtle hints of fresh herbs on the inhale, followed by a peppery spice and creamy finish on the exhale, making each hit a memorable experience. The high starts with a frontal lobe melt that energizes and sparks conversation, before transitioning into a cozy, relaxing body high, perfect for unwinding after work without leaving you groggy. With its balanced effects and smooth finish, Permanent Marker is a must-try for anyone seeking a well-rounded cannabis experience that lasts just long enough to decompress and an irresistible urge to fire up more.



Pacific Stone Premium Pre-rolls are crafted for those who appreciate quality and consistency in every puff. Unlike typical pre-rolls, these are packed exclusively with 100% greenhouse-grown flower—just pure, potent goodness. Our sustainable greenhouses ensure that each strain is grown with the utmost care, capturing the full flavor and potency that only farm-direct California cannabis can offer. Whether you’re sparking up with friends or enjoying a solo session, these pre-rolls deliver a smooth and satisfying smoke every time. With a variety of strains to suit any mood, and an affordable price that doesn’t compromise on quality, Pacific Stone Pre-rolls are your go-to choice for a truly premium experience.

