Pacific Stone Sativa Blend Blunts combine the best sativa strains, boasting a delightful strawberry aroma with hints of floral spices. Its euphoric and clear-headed high evokes the sensation of frolicking through an open meadow, with a crisp breeze blowing through your hair. A perfect choice for any time of day, with these Sativa Blend Blunts close at hand, anticipate a fruity and uplifting euphoria that tantalizes the senses. You can enjoy the simple pleasures with two blunts made from high-quality greenhouse-grown whole flower. These artisanal blunts offer a smooth smoke and slow burn, allowing you to unwind in style.

