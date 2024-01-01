Pacific Stone | Sativa Blend Blunt 2-Pack (3.5g)

by Pacific Stone
THC —CBD —

About this product

Pacific Stone Sativa Blend Blunts combine the best sativa strains, boasting a delightful strawberry aroma with hints of floral spices. Its euphoric and clear-headed high evokes the sensation of frolicking through an open meadow, with a crisp breeze blowing through your hair. A perfect choice for any time of day, with these Sativa Blend Blunts close at hand, anticipate a fruity and uplifting euphoria that tantalizes the senses. You can enjoy the simple pleasures with two blunts made from high-quality greenhouse-grown whole flower. These artisanal blunts offer a smooth smoke and slow burn, allowing you to unwind in style.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Pacific Stone
Pacific Stone
Check out our website: www.pacificstonebrand.com

Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Greenhouse Grown located in the central coast. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, flower-derived THCa Diamond Infused pre-rolls, and premium flower.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CCL18-00001346
