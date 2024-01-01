(50% Blue Dream / 50% Starberry Cough)



Pacific Stone Sativa Blend Slims combine the very best that Blue Dream and Starberry Cough have to offer, boasting a delightful strawberry aroma with hints of floral spices. Its euphoric and clear-headed high evokes the sensation of frolicking through an open meadow, with a crisp breeze blowing through your hair. A perfect choice for any time of day, with these Sativa Blend Slims close at hand, anticipate a fruity and uplifting euphoria that tantalizes the senses.

