Experience the best of California's greenhouse-grown cannabis with Pacific Stone Variety 3-Packs. Each pack offers a curated selection of three premium, 100% California-grown flower strains, thoughtfully rolled into individual 1-gram pre-rolls. Sustainably cultivated in our eco-friendly greenhouses, these strains offer both quality and environmental responsibility.



Includes:

Blue Dream

Pacific Stone’s Blue Dream has been a top seller since 2019, offering a balanced sativa high that boosts mood and sparks creativity. Its sweet red berry flavor and cerebral stimulation make it perfect for daytime use. Loved by both beginners and pros, this strain’s beautiful blue-hued flowers are as impressive as its effects.



Starberry Cough

Meet your new go-to sativa! Starberry Cough is a potent, berry-flavored sativa known for its uplifting and focused high. With a burst of strawberry and a hint of spice, this strain offers a dependable boost, perfect for productivity or a mood lift. Loved by cannabis enthusiasts, it’s a must-try!



Big Chainz

Big Chainz is a flavorful strain with potent THC and a rich terpene profile, offering a smooth, savory smoke. Its spicy, bright aroma pairs perfectly with food, while its balanced high boosts mood, relieves stress, and sharpens mental clarity. A must-try for a sensory and uplifting experience.

