Every so often there’s a flower that’s too perfect to risk. For those we separate the highest quality greenhouse Pacific Stone flower produced and declared by our quality growers, now in one-eighth (3.5g) glass jars to preserve flower structure, deliver embracing aromas, robust flavors, and provide a consistent experience. Our team of cultivators select only a small amount of the highest quality premium flower for this distinguished High End Collection.

Starberry Cough is a classic sativa strain that cannabis enthusiasts have enjoyed for years. This uplifting strain is perfect for those looking to boost their mood and enhance their productivity. One of the defining features of Starberry Cough is its sweet and fruity aroma, reminiscent of fresh strawberries with a slightly spicy undertone. Starberry Cough is a strain that is sure to delight your senses.

At Pacific Stone, we're proud to offer this top-quality strain to our customers. Our Starberry Cough is grown with care in our state-of-the-art greenhouse facilities, ensuring that each plant is healthy and vibrant. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis connoisseur or a newcomer, we're confident you'll love our Starberry Cough. Try it today and experience the best that cannabis has to offer.

