Meet your new go-to sativa: Starberry Cough, a potent and skunky strain masked in delicious berry flavors. Perfect for lifting your spirits and keeping you laser-focused, this classic strain is like a burst of fresh strawberries with a hint of spice. Grown with love in Pacific Stone’s state-of-the-art greenhouses, Starberry Cough is your ticket to a dependable, uplifting high that’ll keep you coming back for more. Whether you’re chasing productivity or just need a mood boost, this strain is sure to delight. Try it today and see why it’s a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts.
Pacific Stone Slims offer the perfect blend of quality and convenience for those who value a premium smoking experience on the go. Each Slim is carefully crafted from 100% California greenhouse-grown premium flower, ensuring that every puff delivers the freshness and potency you expect. Grown in sustainable greenhouses, our flower benefits from a clean and controlled environment, resulting in a product that is as eco-friendly as it is high-quality. The Slims' smaller size not only makes them ideal for discreet smoking but also intensifies the vibrant flavor profiles of each strain, turning every session into a unique and enjoyable experience. Whether you're out exploring or unwinding after a long day, the Slims 20-pack is your go-to choice for a convenient, flavorful, and environmentally conscious smoke.
Pacific Stone | Starberry Cough Sativa Slims 20-Pack (7g)
About this brand
Pacific Stone
Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Greenhouse Grown located in the central coast. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, flower-derived THCa Diamond Infused pre-rolls, and premium flower.
License(s)
- CA, US: CCL18-00001346
