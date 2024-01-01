We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Packwoods
unclaimed brand
7
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
11 products
Pre-rolls
El Chapo Infused Pre-Roll 2g
by Packwoods
THC 0%
CBD 0%
1.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
White Runtz Pre-Roll 2g
by Packwoods
THC 20.35%
CBD 0.03%
Pre-rolls
Super Skunk Infused Pre-Roll 2g
by Packwoods
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Strawnana Pre-Rolls 2.25g 3-pack
by Packwoods
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Platinum Sherbert Mini Blunt Pre-Rolls 2.25g 3-pack
by Packwoods
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Blue Zkittlez Infused Pre-Roll 2g
by Packwoods
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Strawberry Shortcake Pre-Roll 2g
by Packwoods
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Chem Dawg Infused Pre-Roll 2g
by Packwoods
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Gelato Pre-Rolls 2.25g 3-pack
by Packwoods
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Flo Infused Pre-Roll 2g
by Packwoods
THC 19.39%
CBD 0%
Flower
Grape Cola
by Packwoods
THC 0%
CBD 0%
