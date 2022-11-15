About this product
Extracted with the highest quality of care and passion. Delicious terpene aroma and high THC percentage. Painted Rooster gets its unique roots from our collective experience. We are serious about quality, and the elite extraction artists we selected for our Collaborative Concentrates line are just as serious as we are.
About this brand
Painted Rooster Cannabis Co
Painted Rooster Cannabis is a craft cannabis cultivator and processor located in Moxee, WA. Since 2019, Painted Rooster has been perfecting the art of sky-lit cannabis farming in the Yakima Valley. From our Sun-Cup 2021 award winning Primo! infused joint to our new Sungaze Cannabis Seltzer: Quality, Consistency, Sustainability, and Innovation shine through in all of our products.
State License(s)
416709
416414