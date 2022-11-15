Our Gnub (2x 0.5g) is one of our classics. Painted Roosters processing team expertly blends 100% flower to produce our Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid Gnub and coats them with 85%+ THC Distillate! Consistent burn and flavor sets this inexpensive infused joint apart. We provide two 0.5 gram joints per tube. We want our blends to get you right where you need to be, so pick your vibe and light it up.