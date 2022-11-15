Painted Rooster Cannabis is a craft cannabis cultivator and processor located in Moxee, WA. Since 2019, Painted Rooster has been perfecting the art of sky-lit cannabis farming in the Yakima Valley. From our Sun-Cup 2021 award winning Primo! infused joint to our new Sungaze Cannabis Seltzer: Quality, Consistency, Sustainability, and Innovation shine through in all of our products.