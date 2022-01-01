About this product
The PRIMO! is the Painted Rooster Flagship infused joint. Our team prepares each of our Sky-lit cultivars for you by painting with 85%+ THC Distillate, and further infuses with THCA Isolate! Wherever you are, turn heads with our hand crafted PRIMO!
26 Cultivars to choose from, so no smoker left behind!
About this brand
Painted Rooster Cannabis Co
Painted Rooster Cannabis Is a craft cannabis cultivator and processor located in Moxee, WA. Since 2019 Painted Rooster has been perfecting the art of sky-lit cannabis farming in the Yakima Valley. From our Sun-Cup 2021 award winning Primo! infused joint to our new Sungaze Cannabis Seltzer: Quality, Consistency, Sustainability, and Innovation shine through in all of our products.