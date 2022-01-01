About this product
We are proud of our town, that's why we put it on the label. Moxee Weed Co. All Flower Pre-rolls are crafted from our Sky-lit Cannabis for a uniform burn, lasting flavor, and clean high. We sell you 2 joints, since sharing is caring.
26 Sky-lit Cultivars to choose from, so no smoker is left behind!
About this brand
Painted Rooster Cannabis Co
Painted Rooster Cannabis Is a craft cannabis cultivator and processor located in Moxee, WA. Since 2019 Painted Rooster has been perfecting the art of sky-lit cannabis farming in the Yakima Valley. From our Sun-Cup 2021 award winning Primo! infused joint to our new Sungaze Cannabis Seltzer: Quality, Consistency, Sustainability, and Innovation shine through in all of our products.