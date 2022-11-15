About this product
Our Orion joints are joining the family with our Painted Rooster Sky-lit flower and an infusion of cured badder and kief on the inside. These hand-rolled tight pack joints are small, but they are very mighty! We fill each tube with two 0.5 gram joints because sharing is caring.
About this brand
Painted Rooster Cannabis Co
Painted Rooster Cannabis is a craft cannabis cultivator and processor located in Moxee, WA. Since 2019, Painted Rooster has been perfecting the art of sky-lit cannabis farming in the Yakima Valley. From our Sun-Cup 2021 award winning Primo! infused joint to our new Sungaze Cannabis Seltzer: Quality, Consistency, Sustainability, and Innovation shine through in all of our products.
State License(s)
416709
416414