Our Party Pack is filled with 10 half gram Painted Rooster all Flower Pre-roll joints. Each are crafted from our Sky-lit Cannabis for a uniform burn, lasting flavor, and clean high. Each joint is hand rolled and carefully placed into a glass jar with care. This Party Pack comes with 10 0.5-gram joints, because sharing truly is caring.
Painted Rooster Cannabis Co
Painted Rooster Cannabis is a craft cannabis cultivator and processor located in Moxee, WA. Since 2019, Painted Rooster has been perfecting the art of sky-lit cannabis farming in the Yakima Valley. From our Sun-Cup 2021 award winning Primo! infused joint to our new Sungaze Cannabis Seltzer: Quality, Consistency, Sustainability, and Innovation shine through in all of our products.
416709
416414