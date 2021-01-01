About this product

Our Palm Organix™ CBD pet Bundle is Veterinary formulated to provide the highest potency and purity for your furry friend. Our CBD pet tincture has only two ingredients, certified organic olive oil, and phytocannabinoid-rich hemp. Palm Organix™ CBD pet tinctures can be added to your pets food, or administered directly into their mouth. Our CBD pet chews have a tasty beef flavor that dogs love, along with 2mg of CBD per chew. Recommended serving size is 2-4 mg of CBD per 25 pounds of animal.