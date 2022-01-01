About this product
Palm Organix tasty beef flavored chews are packed with 2mg of CBD per treat. They are formulated with our Phytcocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil to help promote your pets health and wellness.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Palm Organix™
Premium CBD products - Broad Spectrum - Lab Tested - Fast Absorption - Made in the USA - Free Shipping
Palm Organix™ is a family-owned business started by Alex and Karen in 2018. As owner operators they value trust, attention to detail, and quality when it comes to their products and their business. They are committed to their customers and community. Their mission is to listen, educate, assist, and support every single client during their CBD journey.
Palm Organix™ is a family-owned business started by Alex and Karen in 2018. As owner operators they value trust, attention to detail, and quality when it comes to their products and their business. They are committed to their customers and community. Their mission is to listen, educate, assist, and support every single client during their CBD journey.