Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Panther Wellness

Panther Wellness

Full Spectrum Hemp Balm - Panther Wellness 250mg - Camphor Mix - 2 fl. oz. (60 ml)

Product rating:

About this product

Panther Wellness Full Spectrum Hemp Balm

Size: 2 oz/60mL

Our Ultra Pure Full Spectrum Hemp Balm is 100% natural, Colorado grown and third party lab tested. It contains naturally occurring phytonutrients, terpenes, essential oils and more in every serving.

Amazing for deep tissue and relaxing massage.

Panther Wellness hemp balm is known for help with:

Calming and relaxation.
Promotes Healthy Skin.
Inflammation - Strong Natural Anti-inflammatory.
Relief muscles and joints pain and inflammation.
Relief and Improve Severe Skin Condition.

Offered In 4 Different Concentration to choose from:

250mg - Mild
400mg - Moderate
1000mg - Strong
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!