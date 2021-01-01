About this product
Soothe the mind, body, and soul for peaceful days and restful nights.
Pantry’s bite-sized, keto-friendly chocolates are made with just three ingredients: cocoa butter, cacao powder, and coconut sugar. Each 5mg bite contains a therapeutic blend of Indica terpenes along with a 1:1 ratio of CBD to THC to bring relaxation and relief with every dose.
This superfood packs a healthy punch of antioxidants that naturally reduce inflammation to heal the body from the inside out.
• 5mg THC/5mg CBD per bite
• 20 bites per jar (100mg THC/100mg CBD)
• Vegan + Gluten-Free
• Superfood + Antioxidant-Rich
• Anti-Inflammatory + Calming
• Indica-Dominant
• <1g Coconut Sugar
• 100% Guilt-Free
About this brand
Pantry
Pantry Food Co. is made up of friends who also happen to be chefs, nutritionists, and health-experts, on a mission to create delicious (and good-for-you) edibles.
Enjoy Pantry at a dinner party with friends, in place of a glass of wine, or as a light treat before bed!
