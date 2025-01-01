"Papa's Select is an award-winning artisanal living extracts brand known for its premium solventless Ice Water Hash. The brand sources from expert generational farm partners in Humboldt, Mendocino, and Trinity counties, who use regenerative farming methods, free of chemical pesticides and nutrients, for clean sun-grown cannabis.



Banana Punch is a cross between Banana OG & Purple Punch, creating a sweet nose with tropical banana notes. Banana Punch is very lightly pungent with tropical notes for a comforting high.



LINEAGE: Banana OG x Purple Punch

FLAVOR PROFILE: Banana, Tropical, Berries

EFFECT PROFILE: Comfort, Inspiration, Energy



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

