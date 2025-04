"Lemon OG is crafted with Papa's Select Lemon OG premium ice water hash, grown by Bloom Valley. These gummies provide the relaxed, euphoric feeling characteristic of OG strains, paired with a lemony, fruity undertone in flavor. This strain is ideal for winding down and supports a calm and relaxed state of mind. To honor the strain’s natural flavor profile, no additional flavors are added.



Papa's Select live ice water hash gummies capture the true essence of the plant. In collaboration with our expert farm partners, we carefully select strains rich in potent trichomes and flavorful terpenes. Flowers are frozen immediately after harvesting to preserve each strain's unique cannabinoids and flavor. Using artisanal, chemical-free methods, we collect our premium ice water hash in small batches and blend it with all-natural, high-quality ingredients at a low temperature. The result is a delicious gummy that delivers an authentic, true-to-the-living-flower experience.



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."





