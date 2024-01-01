Lemon Royale, Water Hash (68.73%)



• Solventless Water Hash

• Farm: Talking Trees Farms

•Strain: Lemon Tree x GMO /TK Skunk



Lemon Royale, bred by Swamp Boy Seeds, is a cross between Lemon Tree, GMO, and TK Skunk. Papa's Select utilized Lemon Royale fresh frozen harvested from Talking Trees Farms. Talking Trees Farms is located in Humboldt County and focuses on sustainable, organic farming methods.



Papa's Select Lemon Royale 120u Water Hash is a savory delight, combining sharp citrus notes with an earthiness. These tasting notes are overlaid with a spicy gas to create a smooth experience reminiscent of the umami of chicken noodle soup. The predominant terpene, Limonene, provides sharp citrus notes and can potentially help with mood elevation and stress relief.

