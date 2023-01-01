Satsuma Sherbet solventless gummies are made with Papa's Select Satsuma Sherb premium ice water hash. Satsuma Sherb strain provides a sweet and creamy flavor with orange and grapefruit notes. This strain-specific strain has no additional flavor added.



Strain Specific, Farm Specific, Small Batch



Farm: Emerald Queen Farms

Strain: Satsuma Sherb



10mg of THC per gummy



Papa’s Select Live Ice Water Hash Gummies capture the plant’s true essence. In collaboration with our expert farm partners, we carefully select the perfect strains, ripe in potent trichomes and rich in flavorful terpenes. We freeze the flowers immediately after harvesting to preserve each strain’s cannabinoids and unique flavor. Then we use artisanal, completely chemical-free methods to collect our premium ice water hash in small batches and blend it with all-natural, high-quality ingredients at a low temperature. The results are delicious gummies that deliver an epic, true-to-the-living-flower experience.



Cannabinoids Per Gummy: 10mg THC

Cannabinoids Per Container: 100mg

Ingredients: Sugar*, Water, Tapioca Syrup, Pectin, Citric Acid, MCT Oil, Cannabis, Sodium Citrate, Natural Flavors, Natural Colors.



*Fair Trade Certified by Fair Trade USA® – 58% Fair Trade Certified



How to Use: We recommend starting with 1 gummy and waiting 2 hours for full effect before increasing your dose. Store in a cool, dry place.

