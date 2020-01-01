About this product

This slow-release patch sticks to skin, offering pain relief through transdermal delivery of full-spectrum cannabinoids. With a quick and easy single application, you get up to 12 hours of relief for your whole body. This product has the potential for some intoxicating effects. Find the ratio that works best for your specific needs: the patch comes in several options from THC-rich to CBD-exclusive.



Available individually, each patch has 30mg cannabinoids.



Apply the patch to clean skin that is not very oily and free of hair. To use the patch remove the protective liner on the patch and place it with the sticky side down. Recommended Application Areas: Inside of wrists, inside and outside of biceps, shoulders, back of neck, back, and inside of ankle.