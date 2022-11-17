Our Releaf Balm is a concentrated whole plant cannabis-infused salve that relaxes and calms your body. Experience a soothing scent and activated warmth followed by a cooling sensation. The balm is made with nourishing organic oils such as eucalyptus, tea tree, peppermint, and lavender. This cannabinoid-rich balm is plant-based and powerful on pain. Made from the whole plant with all-natural ingredients, our targeted topical formula won’t irritate sensitive skin, and will address inflammation and chronic pain. It’s non-intoxicating, so it won’t make you feel high — it’s applied directly to skin and simply works to relieve pain and discomfort.



Releaf Balm is available in 15 ML and 50 ML sizes.



Apply balm liberally and gently massage over the affected area until completely absorbed. Repeat 3 or more times daily as needed. Store in a cool to room temperature setting and keep away from direct sunlight. Consult your doctor if irritation develops.