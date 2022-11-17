About this product
Papa & Barkley’s Releaf Body Lotion is a THC-rich and hydrating lotion made with our original CBD formula. More than just a moisturizer, our body lotion combines the powerful effects of fresh-pressed THC-rich rosin with the hydrating agents in jojoba oil, shea butter, and mango seed oil. Enjoy the clean, citrusy scent and smooth application to help calm minor irritation and leave skin feeling flawless. Our Releaf Lotion is made without a chemically intensive process, making it a clean, THC-rich, versatile product to moisturize your skin and find relief from head-to-toe.
Available in 75ml tube.
Formulated to absorb quickly for head-to-toe comfort. Perfect for localized pain management to massage into and soothe aching muscles or your whole body. The Releaf Body Lotion is perfect for with overall comfort, post-workout soreness, and to help moisturize, protect, and soothe problem skin. Apply 1 tsp onto the affected area and repeat as often as needed. Store in a cool to room temperature setting and keep away from direct sunlight.
About this brand
Papa & Barkley
Papa & Barkley was founded by caring for the ones we love, inspired by a son’s dedication to help his bedridden father. Our mission is to unlock the power of Cannabis to improve people’s lives.
Better. For you.
+ Solventless: chemical-free from start to finish.
+ Whole Plant: natural full-spectrum
of cannabinoids, terpenes, chlorophyll, and phytonutrients.
+ Safe: no CO2, pesticides, mycotoxins, or heavy metals.
+ Artisanal: hand-planted, hand-
harvested, and slow-cured.
State License(s)
C11-0000199-LIC
CDPH-10003700
CDPH-10002847