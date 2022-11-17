About this product
This slow-release patch sticks to skin, offering pain relief through transdermal delivery of full-spectrum cannabinoids. With a quick and easy single application, you get up to 12 hours of relief for your whole body. This product has the potential for some intoxicating effects. Find the ratio that works best for your specific needs: the patch comes in several options from THC-rich to CBD-exclusive.
Available individually, each patch has 30mg cannabinoids.
Apply the patch to clean skin that is not very oily and free of hair. To use the patch remove the protective liner on the patch and place it with the sticky side down. Recommended Application Areas: Inside of wrists, inside and outside of biceps, shoulders, back of neck, back, and inside of ankle.
About this brand
Papa & Barkley
Papa & Barkley was founded by caring for the ones we love, inspired by a son’s dedication to help his bedridden father. Our mission is to unlock the power of Cannabis to improve people’s lives.
Better. For you.
+ Solventless: chemical-free from start to finish.
+ Whole Plant: natural full-spectrum
of cannabinoids, terpenes, chlorophyll, and phytonutrients.
+ Safe: no CO2, pesticides, mycotoxins, or heavy metals.
+ Artisanal: hand-planted, hand-
harvested, and slow-cured.
State License(s)
C11-0000199-LIC
CDPH-10003700
CDPH-10002847