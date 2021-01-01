About this product

Papa & Barkley’s vegan and gluten-free THC50 capsules contain a precise dose of our most potent whole-plant oil to help relieve acute aches and improve sleep. These Releaf Capsules are made using Papa & Barkley’s unique solventless whole plant infusion process to preserve the plants natural full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and phytonutrients and maximize the therapeutic benefits. Crafted with just two simple ingredients – coconut oil and cannabis – these capsules offer a natural, convenient way to feel better.



We recommend a starting dose of one capsule daily and believe it is best taken with food. Store the product in a cool to room temperature setting and keep away from direct sunlight. Use only as directed by a physician.



Starting Dose: 1 capsule

Cannabinoids: ~1000mg per 20ct bottle

Ingredients: Coconut Oil, Cannabis.