About this product

Zen Zingers™ let you customize your edibles experience. You decide the strength of the edible and what cannabinoids it contains.



Here’s the rundown. You buy a kit and then you buy cannabis oil from a legal source.

The kit contains everything you need to make 15 perfect gummies.

– A BPA-free mold and dropper

– Your gummy mix

– A packet of finishing sugar

– Instructions leaflet



Once you get it home, all you need is a 3qt saucepan, some water and a stove. You will be ten minutes in the kitchen – promise. Then let it set. Once you've rolled them in the sugar, pop them in the fridge or freezer and you're stocked for a while. You'll find the convenience of having a supply on hand nice, especially at the dose that is right for you.



Don’t forget to grab some refills!