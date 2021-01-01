About this product

What's the time? It's always 4:20 somewhere and we are celebrating the fact with an exclusive and very practical product that will make your smartphone even smarter! Welcome to the 420 PhoneGrip - a Paradise Seeds branded phone holder and phone stand that is guaranteed to make your life easier.



What is a PhoneGrip? Well, you know how your mobile phone can be a slippery little critter to handle at times? Tasks like watching a video hands free, holding the phone steady to take photos or even operating your phone with cold fingers can be clumsy procedures.



So here is an inspired solution! The Paradise Seeds phone holder and phone stand, just 3.5cm in diameter, grips onto your phone. Once it's gripped you hardly notice it (it protrudes no more than 1cm from the back of your phone), and when you are ready to use it, you simply 'pop' it out and make use of its ergonomic finger grip.