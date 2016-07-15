About this product

If you are looking for a soaring hight that numbs pain and has the ability to take you away from the day to day grind, look no further than Acid, an indica/sativa cross that is our own take on the original New York City Diesel.



This strain is good for indoor and outdoor growing. The inside gardener will appreciate this plant because it is enjoyable to grow 9-10 weeks flowering time). That said, when it flowers it becomes rather fruity and the smell can be an issue if you don’t have good filters in place. However, if your odor beaters are well secured, then the bouquet of this plant is one of its special characteristics.



Outdoor, Acid will grow in the northern hemisphere (up to 50º n.L.), although yields won’t be so impressive as those plants grown in warmer climates. This plant responds well to sun beams and will reward the grower in southern regions around the Mediterranean, from Spain to Croatia, southern US states and parts of South America.



60% Indica // 40% Sativa

THC level: 16-20%

CBD level: < 0.1%