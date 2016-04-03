ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.2 904 reviews

NYC Diesel

aka New York Diesel, New York City Diesel

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Citrus
Peppery

CalmingEnergizing

NYC Diesel nugget
NYC Diesel
  • Herbal
  • Citrus
  • Peppery

Bred by Soma Sacred Seeds, NYC Diesel (or Soma Sour Diesel) is a 60% sativa-dominant cross between Mexican and Afghani landraces. This strain provides strong cerebral effects that ease into a deep, full-body relaxation over time. A pungent lime and grapefruit aroma is the mark of a high quality batch, like those that won this strain five Cannabis Cup trophies in the early 2000s. NYC Diesel’s happy, talkative qualities make this hybrid a good choice for social activities and many anxiety-prone consumers praise it for its paranoia-free effects.

Effects

665 people reported 5165 effects
Happy 60%
Uplifted 53%
Euphoric 52%
Relaxed 43%
Energetic 40%
Stress 40%
Anxiety 31%
Depression 27%
Pain 26%
Nausea 13%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 21%
Paranoid 7%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 5%

Reviews

904

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Mexican
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
NYC Diesel
First strain child
NY-47
child
Second strain child
Sourlope
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with NYC Diesel

