- Herbal
- Citrus
- Peppery
Bred by Soma Sacred Seeds, NYC Diesel (or Soma Sour Diesel) is a 60% sativa-dominant cross between Mexican and Afghani landraces. This strain provides strong cerebral effects that ease into a deep, full-body relaxation over time. A pungent lime and grapefruit aroma is the mark of a high quality batch, like those that won this strain five Cannabis Cup trophies in the early 2000s. NYC Diesel’s happy, talkative qualities make this hybrid a good choice for social activities and many anxiety-prone consumers praise it for its paranoia-free effects.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
904
Find NYC Diesel nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry NYC Diesel nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Grow info
Products with NYC Diesel
Hang tight. We're looking for NYC Diesel nearby.