This combination of sativa and indica has a sweet skunk core and a deep fruity taste that keeps you coming back for more. It is fortunate then that Auto Wappa takes after its feminized big sister, coughing up buds faster than a Gremlin produces furballs if you feed it after midnight.
Its cannabis ruderalis genetics provide it with an automatic body clock to ensure a 60 – 70 day seed–to-harvest. The perfect beginner’s plant, Auto Wappa is a dream to cultivate and blooms with compact flowers that deliver up a payload of big buds that come oiled in resin.
It will do very nicely in an indoor grow set up, where its stout growth and heavy fruits make it appealing to those looking for quality and yield. Once planted, Auto Wappa will stretch, displaying consistent manageable growth. When it flowers it will go into hyper production mode, carpeting the buds with crystals. A fantastic option for the outdoor gardener, this autoflower is capable of reaching 1m in height given the right conditions.
Our big bud maker will produce a fine smoke too, fruity by nature and sweet to the taste.
50% Indica // 50% Sativa
THC level: 14-18%
CBD level: < 0.1%
Wappa effects
Reported by real people like you
147 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
35% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
