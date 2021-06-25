About this product

This combination of sativa and indica has a sweet skunk core and a deep fruity taste that keeps you coming back for more. It is fortunate then that Auto Wappa takes after its feminized big sister, coughing up buds faster than a Gremlin produces furballs if you feed it after midnight.



Its cannabis ruderalis genetics provide it with an automatic body clock to ensure a 60 – 70 day seed–to-harvest. The perfect beginner’s plant, Auto Wappa is a dream to cultivate and blooms with compact flowers that deliver up a payload of big buds that come oiled in resin.



It will do very nicely in an indoor grow set up, where its stout growth and heavy fruits make it appealing to those looking for quality and yield. Once planted, Auto Wappa will stretch, displaying consistent manageable growth. When it flowers it will go into hyper production mode, carpeting the buds with crystals. A fantastic option for the outdoor gardener, this autoflower is capable of reaching 1m in height given the right conditions.



Our big bud maker will produce a fine smoke too, fruity by nature and sweet to the taste.



50% Indica // 50% Sativa

THC level: 14-18%

CBD level: < 0.1%