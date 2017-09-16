About this product

When we produced an autoflowering range, we chose some of our favourite Paradise varieties to replicate, and one of these was White Berry.



A sturdy plant, with buds that grow around her single cola and a tidy growth pattern, Auto Whiteberry displays the distinctive colors of the original. The buds come in dense, resin-coated chunks that are glowing with trichomes. This autoflower strain is a good option for either inside or outside grows.



For the indoor cultivator its size makes it a handy friend, especially in size restricted grow spaces. These plants reach a height of approximately 75cm, and while the yield may not be as high as some varieties, the quality of the product makes it the choice of the connoisseur looking for a more exotic experience. An estimated 63 days between planting the seed and harvest is a pretty good enticement for growers too.



Auto Whiteberry is equally well suited to outdoor cultivation, especially in gardens and greenhouses where camouflage is the name of the game. As an outside auto there are few plants that will perform so well and so quickly (65 days).



80% Indica // 20% Sativa

THC level: 15-19%

CBD level: < 0.1%