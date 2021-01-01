About this product

It is a kickass baseball cap that combines the toughness of natural hemp fibers with the super freshness of gold Paradise Seeds branding.



Not only does this cap look good, but it hides a very cool secret – a stash pocket that is baggie size and perfect for hiding away an easily accessible bit of personal as you go about your daily business! On the outside, no hiding however from the super slick gold embroidered badge that confirms your status as a member of the Paradise club!



This cap is top quality. Made from pearl hemp it is lined on the inside to make it comfortable on the head (and it is in this lining that you will find the secret pocket! Grassroots California products are known for their attention to detail and the Black Gold does not disappoint.