About this product

We know some people like to stand out, but others like a more subtle style – so this one’s for you! Made from black pearl hemp this has cap has been embroidered with a chunky Paradise Seeds logo of the same color. It may be black on black, but that does not make this a simple hat. As with all Grassroots products, the attention to detail is mind blowing!



Available in one size (with the flexibility that comes from a snapback adjuster). On the inside we have a colourful cannabis leaf soft lining to keep your head nice and comfortable. There is a practical use for this lining too. It provides a baggie sized stash pocket that is impossible to find if you don’t know it’s there!



The Blackout is one of three new limited edition caps produced for the Paradise Seeds clothing range by the USA hat and apparel brand Grassroots California. GRC is a well respected brand on the hemp and cannabis scene. Grassroots has a reputation for being a progressive clothing brand, working to support artists, creatives with a percentage of sales going towards good causes.