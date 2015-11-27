DURGA MATA
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Durga Mata, was one of our original medical strains in the days before medical cannabis was properly appreciated. It is a heavy indica that is renowned for its powers of relaxation.
A great performer in indoor grow operations (8 weeks flowering time), this plant is hardy and can survive with minimal care. Its stout and bushy form makes it a good Sea of Green (SOG) option. However, it also works well as a multi branch plant. The forgiving nature of this variety means that it is one of our most requested beginner’s strains.
As you would expect from the Mother Goddess, she stands up well to nature which is great news for the outdoor gardening crowd. Naturally pest resistant, she is robust enough to survive and thrive without much attention. This makes her a perfect companion for outdoor growers, from beginners right through to experienced growers in Mediterranean climates.
90% Indica // 10% Sativa
THC level: 18-22%
CBD level: < 0.1%
Durga Mata effects
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
26% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
53% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
