About this product

This plant has its roots in the African continent, the original genetics travelling their way from Swaziland to Euroland a few years ago. A potent plant famed for its power, this fiery (but irie) sativa has been crossed with Dutch breeds to make it a reliable plant with a high reward count.



The Dutch Dragon has its fans in the indoor growing community. Because of its natural tendency to reach for the light (artificial and natural), this beast may be a challenge if your growing space is height restricted, but is easily tamed with some training. If the indoor space is big enough to allow the beast to go for it, the result is fast and vigorous growth that yields very big.



This is a great strain for the outdoor growing novice, especially for those gardening in the southern hemisphere, from the likes of Spain and Italy in Europe to southern areas of the USA and South America. A Mediterranean climate and saturated sunshine are the right ingredients for plants to grow into mighty bushes (we have seen some as high as 3 meters). It’s in the genes!



25% Indica // 75% Sativa

THC level: 17-21%

CBD level: < 0.1%