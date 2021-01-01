About this product

Magic Bud is a quick finisher – 8 weeks under lights – and has a bushy nature so is a nice option for growing spaces with height restrictions (although likes to have a bit of room to spread out).



In an outdoor garden, Magic Bud will thrive (again, give it a bit of space to expand as she does like to grow outwards) and a mid-October finish is a bonus for those northern European gardeners who are keen to crop before the Autumn rains, although it does come with a high level of pest and disease resistance.



The particularly resinous nature of Magic Bud makes this plant popular for those that like to make their own hash, and the bushy growth of the plant is accompanied by a proliferation of dense nuggets. You won’t believe your eyes when you see the concentrated coating of trichomes that cover the buds - and no, that isn’t an optical illusion…



Magic Bud may look ready before the due date, but we recommend hanging in there until she’s properly done in order to fully appreciate the aromatic splendor of these tasty buds! Like the rabbit that appears in the magician’s hat, once rolled and smoked the Magic Bud delivers a crowd pleasing surprise.



50% Indica // 50% Sativa

THC level: 16-20%

CBD level: < 0.1%