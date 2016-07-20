About this product

Nebula is quick to grow, some cultivators prefer to crop their ample harvests early. We have seen the results and pretty impressive they are too, but we recommend letting it flower until its ready in order to feel the full cosmic effect.



Nebula is made for indoor gardening (60 - 65 days flower time), and works particularly well when it is used under lights in a constellation of Sea Of Green. Because of the sativa genes this is one star traveler that likes to shoot for the sun, artificial or not, so may need some holding back on the throttle.



Outside it will also shoot for the sun, absorbing all the light it can (remember that Mediterranean heart?). It will thrive in southern regions, but this plant is bred to be versatile and will prosper quite happily in northern regions too, especially in south facing plots. If the conditions are right, gardeners can expect an intergalactic bud shower of epic proportions come harvest.



40% Indica // 60% Sativa

THC level: 18-22%

CBD level: < 0.1%