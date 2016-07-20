NEBULA
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
About this product
Nebula is quick to grow, some cultivators prefer to crop their ample harvests early. We have seen the results and pretty impressive they are too, but we recommend letting it flower until its ready in order to feel the full cosmic effect.
Nebula is made for indoor gardening (60 - 65 days flower time), and works particularly well when it is used under lights in a constellation of Sea Of Green. Because of the sativa genes this is one star traveler that likes to shoot for the sun, artificial or not, so may need some holding back on the throttle.
Outside it will also shoot for the sun, absorbing all the light it can (remember that Mediterranean heart?). It will thrive in southern regions, but this plant is bred to be versatile and will prosper quite happily in northern regions too, especially in south facing plots. If the conditions are right, gardeners can expect an intergalactic bud shower of epic proportions come harvest.
40% Indica // 60% Sativa
THC level: 18-22%
CBD level: < 0.1%
Nebula effects
Reported by real people like you
199 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
