About this product

The line is strong with this one. From the original clone we have bred a plant that retained all its best qualities, with the added benefits of boosted stability, more potency and yield potential. As the grower would expect, this is a plant that consistently performs delivering a product that is unmistakable in smell and taste.



Part of the popularity of the cheese strain is its adaptability, providing consistency when growing indoor or outdoor. Expect this plant to yield big, with chunky buds that reach parts other skunks can’t.



50% Indica // 50% Sativa

THC level: 16-20%

CBD level: < 0.1%