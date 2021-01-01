About this product

As the story goes, this plant harnessed the power of a super sativa Brazilian land race together with a resinous indica from the mountainsides of Kerala in southern India.



A sturdy plant, growth patterns are uniform, becoming bushy early on before stretching when in flower. This variety is a great fit for SOG, SCROG, LST and other forms of plant training, making it ideal for cultivators working with limited space. The many side branches produce fat tops, exploding with trichomes, which emanate its floral odour.



A gift to indoor growers thanks to a consistency that gives ease of control in a grow room and a harvest that will fill your basket after 8 - 9 weeks flowering. Easy to grow, this strain is the choice of beginners and experienced pros. Outdoors it will reach for the sun (2m and more) and yield accordingly, which makes it a great choice in the southern regions of the world. However, as a true champion, this plant will also perform very well in more moderate climates of northern Europe and Canada.



50% Indica // 50% Sativa

THC level: 18-22%

CBD level: < 0.1%