As with all the tees in this range, this design comes printed on a custom color garment, ethically produced from 100% compact organic cotton (170 gr).



This men’s t-shirt has been exclusively designed for us and is a welcome addition to the Paradise Seeds merchandise and accessories line. The print, with front and back design, reflects the powerful symbolism of the Belladonna strain which has been a favorite with Paradise Seeds followers over many years.



There has been much discussion over the years as to how this plant got its name. All we can tell you is that Belladonna is symbolic of beautiful women and deadly potency! If you check your history books you will find that this plant was used by women to increase their beauty by dilating the size of their pupils. In more recent years, the Paradise Seeds Belladonna also has gained a reputation for having an effect on the senses thanks to its inherent power to induce psychedelic euphoria!



So let us have a closer look at this t-shirt in closer detail…



Male Belladonna t-shirt details:

Color: Dark gray

Style: Plain cut T-shirt

Sizes: M/L/XL



Designed specifically for Paradise Seeds by Elle from Plazmalab, one of their ‘artistic scientists’ renowned for her sense of meticulous detail, this design draws on the mysterious nature of the Belladonna strain and channels its deadly beauty. The print runs from front to back, over one shoulder, reflecting Elle’s talents as a tattooist.