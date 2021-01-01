About this product

Unlike the other designs that reflect individual strains (Belladonna, Durga Mata and Opium), this one is an abstract representation of the world of Paradise Seeds.



This new design is another one of our exclusive collaborations with Plazmalab, the clothing brand with a reputation for doing things their own way – right down to the hand dipped custom color of these garments. We like them very much, because here at Paradise Seeds, we too celebrate the art of doing things our own way!



So we asked the Plazmalab design team to come up with a new concept that characterized the best of the Paradise Seeds brand that thought ‘outside of the box’. The very talented designer Ros Plazma, one of the artistic scientists from their design department has delivered his vision!



Keylock combines many elements from the world of Paradise Seeds, which is fitting because it features Planet Paradise and the hand which gives life, in the form of seeds and new growth. For those who know our company from way back, there will be the nod of recognition at the names of the various strains written in and around the design. Both design and fabric are textured, delivering a rough (but tough!) finish that makes this particular design stands out in this collaboration range.



Female Paradise Keylock t-shirt details:

Color: Melange

Style: Plain cut T-shirt (textured)

Sizes: S/M