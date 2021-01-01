About this product

This exclusive illustrated design comes to you on a 100% organic cotton, ethically produced t-shirt.



This very special ladies customised t-shirt has a custom cut – a little more length on the bottom making it a good choice of upper garment to wear with jeans and leggings. This ladies t-shirt is part of a short run, limited edition, t-shirt range that has been designed and fabricated by our friends at Plazmalab. We asked them to come up with a design that truly reflected our renowned Opium strain and they have not disappointed!



This Plazmalab design takes the Opium concept and runs with it, thanks to the design talents of Ros Plazma. There are some tell tale details on this t-shirt for those in the know – for instance, you will notice two types of flower represented in the design which illustrates the hybrid nature of the strain. Of course there is a crown, and also the number ‘94’ on the sleeve which pays homage to the year that Paradise Seeds was established…



Female Opium t-shirt details:

Color: Turquoise

Style: Plain cut T-shirt

Sizes: S/M/L



As with all the t-shirts in this Paradise Seeds/Plazmalab collection, the Opium design comes with customized collar and sleeve labels as well as swing tag.