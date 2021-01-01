About this product

With this t-shirt design, a collaboration between ourselves and Plazmalab, we are showing our appreciation for her royal highness, the Queen of Plants, the mighty Opium. This exclusive illustrated design comes to you on a 100% organic cotton, ethically produced t-shirt.



This t-shirt is part of a short run, limited edition, t-shirt range that has been designed and fabricated by our friends at Plazmalab. We asked them to come up with a design that truly reflected our renowned Opium strain and they have not disappointed!



This Plazmalab design takes the Opium concept and runs with it, thanks to the design talents of Ros Plazma. There are some tell tale details on this t-shirt for those in the know – for instance, you will notice two types of flower represented in the design which illustrates the hybrid nature of the strain. Of course there is a crown, and also the number ‘94’ on the sleeve which pays homage to the year that Paradise Seeds was established…



Male Opium t-shirt details:

Color: Rock or Turquoise

Style: Plain cut T-shirt

Sizes: M/L/XL