About this product

We developed the strain as the solution to many of the problems that plague outdoor growers in latitudes above 50º where mold can be a particular problem towards harvest time. The Sweet Purple is the solution, surviving and thriving in a habitat where many plants struggle.



We crossed the Thai line with hardy Dutch genetics to produce a plant that is self sufficient, from the forests of Slovenia to gardens from Canada and England to Scandinavia. Of course it will grow in southern regions providing a decent harvest, but this plant is really a Paradise seeds gift to those who must endure farming their weather besieged gardens north of 50 º n.L. In terms of yield, it may not be the biggest but there won’t be much wastage. This is as safe a bet as you can get in moderate countries.



A modern miracle for colder climate growers, Sweet Purple will take the cold and the wet in its stride and still grow above 2 meters if you let it. The stems grow thick and the leaves bushy. The relatively short flowering time means you should be enjoying this smoke around harvest festival time.



Sweet and minty, the herbal bouquet that gave this variety its name is a favourite with artists and writers seeking contemplative meditation.



40% Indica / 60% Sativa

THC level: 12-16%

CBD level: < 0.1%