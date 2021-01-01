About this product

Vertigo is an autoflowering plant that we took our time to research and develop. We spent a number of generations breeding this sativa/indica hybrid before we released it, perfecting its characteristics of stability and strength.



As some medical users may not be experienced cultivators, Vertigo has been developed to be an easy grow variety that is versatile and very forgiving. It is well suited to an indoor grow room and can grow tall for an autoflower thanks to its sativa genetics, reaching a height of 1m or above. Its quick flowering time of 60 days makes it a popular choice for commercial cultivation.



In an outdoor environment it will also grow very well. Naturally, more sunlight and a warmer climate will boost the yield in southern regions of Europe and in southern states of the US and areas of the southern hemisphere. As for northern regions,we like to think of this, as with all our autoflowers, as God’s gift to the ganja farmer in these more moderate parts of the world! Vertigo will work in town and countryside gardens in countries such as the UK, Germany, Czech Republic and areas of Canada and northern USA.



The taste is fruity, with a predominance of citrus, and the effect is physical.



60% Indica // 40% Sativa

THC level: 15-19%

CBD level: < 0.1%