About this product

This is one of our new generation strains and with White Berry we took our time. We took all the knowledge we had learned from the successes of our earlier strains and channeled it into this plant. The main ingredients came from the original lines of classic strains. The result is the closest we have come to creating the model cannabis plant.



White Berry is a popular choice for indoor growing thanks to a very quick flowering time (7 weeks). Slender and medium sized plant with all the bud growth concentrated around her single cola. Indoor growers working in small spaces will appreciate the size and still benefit from a decent yield. With uniformity and obedience, White Berry is a firm favourite with gardeners cultivating in Sea Of Green (SOG) and Screen Of Green (SCROG) set ups.



Of course a plant worthy of a fairy tale forest is going to thrive outdoors too. White Berry prefers sunnier conditions, so she can show off those trichomes in all their dusty glory, but she will also grow in more northern and moderate conditions, such as northern Europe and Canada. When flowering White Berry will soon sparkle with white crystals that glisten on her colorful buds like the first frost on the forbidden forest floor.



This plant also has fans in the medical cannabis community, especially amongst those that like to have a bit of mental stimulation with their pain relief.



75% Indica / 25% Sativa

THC level: 18-22%

CBD level: < 0.1%