Arrive in style with our 420 airport shuttle services. Your luxury transfer includes a stop at one of the region's finest cannabis dispensaries. Enjoy your purchases - yes, smoke that herb! - in the Party bus on the way to your final destination.
1. Airport pickup in luxury transportation, up to 12 passengers standard
2. Dispensary stop - leave everything with the driver and experience legalization
3. Drop off at your final destination in Southern California
Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
San Diego International Airport (SDA)
John Wayne Airport, Orange County (SNA)
Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR)
Long Beach Airport (LGB)
