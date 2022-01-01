Arrive in style with our 420 airport shuttle services. Your luxury transfer includes a stop at one of the region's finest cannabis dispensaries. Enjoy your purchases - yes, smoke that herb! - in the Party bus on the way to your final destination.



1. Airport pickup in luxury transportation, up to 12 passengers standard

2. Dispensary stop - leave everything with the driver and experience legalization

3. Drop off at your final destination in Southern California



Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

San Diego International Airport​ (SDA)

John Wayne Airport, Orange County​ (SNA)

Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR)

Long Beach Airport​ (LGB)